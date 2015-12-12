US House backs bill to bar climate change from trade deals

The United States House of Representatives has approved a bill that would block US negotiators from using trade agreements to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The vote in the Republican-led House is a mostly symbolic statement opposing international climate deals. It came as negotiators in Paris are working to finalize a global agreement to address climate change.

Supporters say the wide-ranging trade bill would beef up enforcement of US trade agreements and help prevent counterfeit goods from entering the country. The bill also would make permanent a moratorium that prevents states from taxing access to the Internet.

The mostly Democratic opposition says the bill sends the wrong message at the wrong time.