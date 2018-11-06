US embargo on Cuba hit tech, drug transfer from India: Report

By: | Published: November 6, 2018 2:22 AM

The report noted that not only has the embargo against Cuba remained in force, it has been tightened, as demonstrated by examples of the effects of the policy on Cuban entities and on third parties.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Transfer of technology and important drugs from Indian entities to Cuba has been adversely impacted due to the decades-long US embargo on the Caribbean Island nation, according to a report by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) had in a resolution, titled ‘Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the US against Cuba’, requested the UN chief to prepare, in consultation with the appropriate organs and agencies of the UN system, a report on implementation of the resolution.

India was among the 189 UN member states that voted last week in the UNGA in favour of condemning the US’ economic, commercial and financial embargo against Cuba — a call that has made every year since 1992. Only the US and Israel had voted against the UNGA resolution.

On November 9, 2017, the US arbitrarily banned direct financial transactions with 179 Cuban institutions in various sectors, which has a negative impact on the country’s economic development and an intimidating effect on companies in the US or third countries that wish to establish economic, commercial and banking relations with Cuba.

According to the report, some specific examples of the implementation of this policy include instances of Indian entities.

