US dollar rises against most major currencies

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.17 per cent at 95.3001 in late trading.

The US dollar was up against other major currencies after the US, Canada and Mexico reached a new free trade deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

In late New York trading on Monday, the euro fell to $1.1575 from $1.1610 in the previous session, the British pound decreased to $1.3037 from $1.3039 in the previous session, and the Australian dollar was up to $0.7226 from $0.7223, Xinhua reported.

The US dollar bought 113.97 Japanese yen, higher than 113.57 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar was up to 0.9841 Swiss franc from 0.9792 Swiss franc, and it decreased to 1.2786 Canadian dollars from 1.2921 Canadian dollars.

The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) in the manufacturing sector of the United States missed expectation of 71.3 and fell to 59.8 in September from 72.1 in the previous month, according to data issued by the Institute of Supply Management on Monday.