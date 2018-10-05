US dollar inches down slightly

The US dollar fell marginally on Thursday amid spike of 10-year Treasury yields, with the dollar index falling 0.01 per cent at 95.7483. In late New York trading, the euro decreased to $1.1513 from $1.1517 in the previous session, and the British pound rose to $1.3023 from $1.2975 in the previous session, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Australian dollar decreased to $0.7074 from $0.7120. The US dollar bought 113.86 Japanese yen, lower than 114.33 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar rose to 0.9915 Swiss franc from 0.9898 Swiss franc, and it was up to 1.2923 Canadian dollars from 1.2841 Canadian dollars.

The yield of 10-year Treasury debt reached 3.232 per cent in the morning session, the highest level since May 2011, which sparked a correction of US stock markets.

US economy demonstrated continuous strength with initial unemployment claims in the week ending September 29 at 49-year low of 207,000, according to data issued by the Department of Labor on Thursday.