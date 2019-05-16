US-China trade war: Why Anand Mahindra says Chinese companies may soon increase investment in India

US-China trade war: Amid the rising trade war between the US and China intensifies, the likelihood of investment pouring in India from the world\u2019s second-largest economy seem forthcoming, said a veteran businessman. Reacting to the reports that the US President Donald Trump may meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping coming month, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, also said that even if an agreement is reached, the Chinese companies with large exports to the US may hedge and invest in an Indian subsidiary and transfer the scale manufacturing skills. The direct exports may become indirect, he also tweeted. The statement from Anand Mahindra comes at a time when China retaliated to higher tariff by the US by announcing duty on the American exports worth $60 billion. The US had already announced to imposition of 25 per cent levies on Chinese items worth \u00a0$200 billion. The India firms may also take advantage of the newly arisen opportunity, he added. The Chinese investment will help in creating new jobs, something of the kind that India needs, he also said in a reply to a question by a follower on his tweet. Also read: US blacklists China\u2019s Huawei as trade dispute clouds global outlook Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the US President Donald Trump denied \u00a0that the ongoing dialogue with China had collapsed. In fact he sounded a hopeful note about the chances of reaching a deal saying he shares an \u2018extraordinary\u2019 relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Donald Trump plans to meet the Chinese counterpart at a G20 summit in Japan in June. Since Donald Trump has arrived, he has followed a policy of protectionism as part of an \u2018America First\u2019 agenda. He has already moved against various nations whom he says to be following unfair trade practices.