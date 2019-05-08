US-China trade war: Donald Trump says China wants to ‘negotiate’ deal

Published: May 8, 2019 7:26:57 PM

Even as fears around US-China war escalate, Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Beijing is trying to renegotiate the draft trade deal.

The world's second largest economy is playing for time, aiming for aDemocrats win in the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump noted.

Even as fears around US-China war escalate, Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Beijing is trying to renegotiate the draft trade deal. China’s vice-premier Liu Hi would soon visit the US to ‘make a deal’ on trade, he added. The world’s second largest economy is playing for time, aiming for aDemocrats win in the 2020 presidential election, he noted.

Also read: US, China bilateral trade falls in first four months of 2019 amid trade war; key figures

Meanwhile, the trade volume between the two nations has fallen by 20 per cent from January to April this year on account of trade war between the two largest economies in the world. The experts are of the view that the situation may get worse if  Donald Trump goes ahead and clamp punitive tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese imports this week.

From January to April, the trade between the two countries was 1.1 trillion yuan ($173 billion), which is down from 20 per cent in 2017 before they engaged in the trade war, the official data said.

