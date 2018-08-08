US-China trade war: Beijing surplus with Washington down in July after Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Chinese goods

​​​
China's trade surplus with the United States eased in July after President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese goods in a showdown between the world's two biggest economies, official data showed.

By: | Beijing | Published: August 8, 2018 10:44 AM
trade war, donald trump, china, US china trade war, Washington, tariff war, us china trade war news, tariff war between china and us The Asian giant posted a USD 28.1 billion surplus last month after reporting a record USD 28.9 billion in June according to Chinese customs data.

