US-China trade war: Beijing surplus with Washington down in July after Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Chinese goods

China’s trade surplus with the United States eased in July after President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese goods in a showdown between the world’s two biggest economies, official data showed. The Asian giant posted a USD 28.1 billion surplus last month after reporting a record USD 28.9 billion in June according to Chinese customs data.