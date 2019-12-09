US-China trade war: Beijing hopes it can reach trade agreement with Washington as soon as possible

By: |
Beijing | Published: December 9, 2019 12:35:58 PM

China and the United States are negotiating a so-called "phase one" deal aimed at de-escalating the prolonged trade dispute, but it is unclear whether such an agreement can be reached in the near term.

us china trade war, trade war, china trade war, china tariff war, us china tariff, us china trade agreementWashington’s next round of tariffs against Chinese goods are scheduled to take effect on Dec. 15. (Reuters)

Beijing hopes that it can reach a trade agreement with the United States that satisfies both sides as soon as possible, China’s Assistant Commerce Minister Ren Hongbin said on Monday. Ren made the remarks during a press briefing in the Chinese capital.

China and the United States are negotiating a so-called “phase one” deal aimed at de-escalating the prolonged trade dispute, but it is unclear whether such an agreement can be reached in the near term. Washington’s next round of tariffs against Chinese goods are scheduled to take effect on Dec. 15.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. US-China trade war: Beijing hopes it can reach trade agreement with Washington as soon as possible
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1WTO faces deepest existential crisis ahead of its silver jubilee
2GST Council may use cess route to boost revenue
3Chhattisgarh ranked sixth in giving MNREGA jobs to differently-abled persons