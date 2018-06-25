US-China trade war: AIIB President says current global scenario is risky, issues need to be resolved soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third annual meeting of AIIB. (Reuters)

The current global scenario is risky and the ongoing issues need to be resolved soon so as to avoid an all-out trade war, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) president Jin Liqun said on Monday. The ongoing trade war between the US and China is a global concern and could easily impact the global economic growth, CNBC TV18 reported citing AIIB President. The third annual meeting of the AIIB begin today in Mumbai. He also said that the Chinese government is looking to solve tariff issues with United States at the earliest possible. We hope both sides will try their very best to work this out, said he.

Talking about making investments in India into various infrastructure projects, AIIB President said that AIIB hope the other emerging economies too should learn from India’s example.

The theme for this year’s meeting is ‘Mobilizing Finance for Infrastructure: Innovation and Collaboration’ that will see leaders from 82 countries to share ideas and experiences for creating a sustainable future through sound infrastructure investment.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Danny Alexander, Vice President & Corporate Secretary, AIIB had said that the latest annual meeting of AIIB will be used to learn from ideas and experiences of people from India to help shape the ideas and policies of the bank. I hope over the next two and a half days, the event will help develop ideas for the bank, Danny Alexander said on Sunday. Subhash Chandra Garg, DEA and Danny Alexander, Vice President & Corporate Secretary, AIIB jointly addressed a press conference on Sunday in Mumbai regarding the meeting.