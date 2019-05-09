US-China trade tensions ‘threat to the global economy’: IMF

By: |
Published: May 9, 2019 10:14:59 PM

Trade tensions and the exchange of tariffs between the United States and China pose a "threat to the global economy", the International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday.

US-China trade tensions ?threat to the global economy?: IMF (Reuters image/ File)

Trade tensions and the exchange of tariffs between the United States and China pose a “threat to the global economy”, the International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday. Renewed tensions between the two economic superpowers were hanging over the negotiations that were set to resume later Thursday and IMF spokesman Gerry Rice renewed the call for a “speedy resolution”.

“Clearly tensions between the United States and China in the trade sphere are a threat to the global economy,” Rice told reporters. “As we have said before, everybody loses in a protracted trade conflict.”

The US-China talks seemed on the verge of collapse this week after President Donald Trump said he would more than double punitive tariffs on USD 200 billion in Chinese goods starting Friday, accusing Beijing of backtracking on commitments made during the year-long negotiations. Beijing denied the charge on Thursday and warned of unspecified retaliation should the new 25 per cent duties take effect. Nevertheless, Vice Premier Liu He is due in Washington for the key round of talks. Trump said Wednesday that China’s negotiators were coming to “make a deal.”

Rice called on “all parties to seek a resolution… that strengthens the international trading system.” “We’d be hoping for a speedy resolution to these discussions.” The IMF last month predicted that the slowing world economy could see a modest rebound in the latter part of 2019 — provided in part that the world’s top two economies resolve their differences. Officials called the recovery “precarious.” The IMF’s World Economic Outlook once again downgraded global growth to 3.3 percent for 2019, two tenths lower than the global crisis lender forecast in January and four tenths lower than October.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. US-China trade tensions ‘threat to the global economy’: IMF
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition