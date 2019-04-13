US-China trade deal should comply with multilateral rules to avoid economic risks for Asian nations, says IMF

By: | Published: April 13, 2019 6:08 PM

IMF Asia-Pacific Deputy Director Jonathan Ostry said the fund’s research shows that if China agrees to buy an additional $50 billion in goods from the U.S., the spillover effect of the possible diversion on Australia will be relatively small.

US, China, trade deal, multilateral rule, avoid, economic risks, Asian nations, IMF, Economy, newsUS-China trade deal should comply with multilateral rules to avoid economic risks for Asian nations, says IMF

Any trade deal between China and the U.S. should comply with multilateral rules, and not doing so may create economic risks for the Asian nation’s other major trading partners should China import less from them, the International Monetary Fund said. China committing to more American imports “could be a negative impact on third countries whose exports to China would be crowded out,” IMF Asia-Pacific Director Changyong Rhee said Friday at a briefing in Washington.

“The agreement should be consistent with multilateralism, rather than bilateral,” he said. “If the deal involved preferential access for the U.S. to Chinese markets, this could lead to broader worries about the future of the multilateral trading system.”

The two biggest economies are still ironing out details of an agreement, which would likely include China making major purchases of American agricultural, energy, and other products to reduce the trade gap with the U.S. Potential purchase commitments already worry major trading partners such as Australia amid signs that its coal was being delayed at Chinese ports as relations recently soured.

IMF Asia-Pacific Deputy Director Jonathan Ostry said the fund’s research shows that if China agrees to buy an additional $50 billion in goods from the U.S., the spillover effect of the possible diversion on Australia will be relatively small. “But if the deal involves more purchases of goods in commodities that are very high in the China-Australia trading relationship, then the impact on Australian growth could be more substantial,” Ostry said.

Rhee also warned of risks from a failure of Washington and Beijing to forge an agreement, especially in global financial markets that have already factored in reports of progress.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. US-China trade deal should comply with multilateral rules to avoid economic risks for Asian nations, says IMF
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition