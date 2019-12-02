US-China trade deal possible before end of year: White House adviser

"Sure," White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters when asked if a deal were still possible this year to address some trade disputes between the world's two largest economies.
A senior adviser to President Donald Trump said on Monday a US-China trade deal was still possible before the end of the year, adding that the first phase of the agreement was being put to paper.
