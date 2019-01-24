US-China tariff war benefiting India; exports to dragon up 25 per cent at $ 8.46 billion

By: | Published: January 24, 2019 9:06 PM

"US-China tariff war is benefiting India. Exports to China jumped from USD 6.37 billion in June-November 2017 to USD 8.46 billion in June-November 2018," Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Ganesh Kumar Gupta said in a statement.

US china tariff war, india export, FIFO, petroleum products, export to chinaIn June and September 2018, the US announced high customs duties on several Chinese goods.

“US-China tariff war is benefiting India. Exports to China jumped from USD 6.37 billion in June-November 2017 to USD 8.46 billion in June-November 2018,” Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Ganesh Kumar Gupta said in a statement. He said commodities that have exhibited high growth during the period to China include petroleum products, chemicals, cotton yarn, plastic raw material, and marine products.

Also read| Rising trade war: A challenge or an opportunity for India?

Growth in exports to China is beneficial for India as it has huge trade deficit with the neighbouring country. Trade deficit with China increased to USD 63.12 billion in 2017-18 from USD 51.11 billion in 2016-17. India is taking several steps to promote shipments to China. Recently it has managed to export agricultural goods such as non-basmati rice to China.

