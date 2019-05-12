US banding together with India, like-minded nations to protect sovereignty of Indo-Pacific, says Mike Pompeo

By: |
Published: May 12, 2019 8:23:50 PM

The United States has bolstered its military presence in the South China Sea, and have put nations on notice around the world that the sale of key infrastructure and technology companies to China threatens their national security.

US, India, like minded nation, Indo Pacific region, Mike PompeoUS banding together with India, like-minded nations to protect sovereignty of Indo-Pacific, says Mike Pompeo

The US is “banding together” with nations like India, Australia, Japan and South Korea to ensure that the sovereignty of Indo-Pacific nations are protected and that they are not subjected to any coercion, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said. His comments came days after the Indian Navy participated with the navies of the US, the Philippines and Japan in their first joint naval exercise in the disputed South China Sea, where China is flexing its muscle.

Pompeo, in his address to the Claremont Institute’s 40th Anniversary Gala in Beverly Hills, California, said: “We are banding together with the like-minded nations like Australia, India, Japan and South Korea to make sure that each Indo-Pacific nation can protect its sovereignty from coercion”.

“It’s part of a greater commitment to a free and open order. You all know this: The distinctive mark of western civilization is the belief in the inherent worth of human beings, with the attendant respect for god-authored rights and liberties. Indeed, the declaration says that ‘all men are created equal’. And we ought to help nations protect these first things – and human rights as well,” he said. Trump administration’s policies, he said, has been a real pivot to Asia.

“The President has taken action to stop China from stealing our stuff. No longer will American companies be forced to hand over their technological crown jewels as the price of doing business in China. When a deal doesn’t work for the United States, no deal shall be done,” Pompeo said.

The United States, he said, has bolstered its military presence in the South China Sea, and have put nations on notice around the world that the sale of key infrastructure and technology companies to China threatens their national security. “We have strengthened the group, the entity, that screens Chinese and other foreign investments here in the United States. We are also fighting the battle to make sure that the Chinese Communist Party cannot burrow into the data of billions of internet users through companies like Huawei and ZTE,” he said.

The internet of tomorrow must have buried within its Western values and must not belong to China, Pompeo asserted amidst applause from the audience. Pompeo said putting ‘America First’ means proudly associating with nations that share its principles and are willing to defend them.

“It’s true; we had some earlier comments from Washington’s Farewell Address. He warned against permanent alliances, but that same speech praised connections with nations based on ‘policy, humanity and interest. “We have reaffirmed America’s historic alliance with the only free nation in the Middle East: Israel,” Pompeo added.

The combined show of naval might by the US, the Philippines and Japan on Thursday came at a time of heightened tensions in the trade war between China and the US – the two world powers locked in a tussle for the commercial control of South China Sea, which serves as a passage for annual trade worth USD 3.5 trillion.

China claims almost all of the strategic South China Sea with Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam pushing competing for claims to parts of the resource-rich maritime region. The United States, Japan and India do not have any territorial claims there.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. US banding together with India, like-minded nations to protect sovereignty of Indo-Pacific, says Mike Pompeo
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition