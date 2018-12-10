Urjit Patel’s resignation will be bad for economy, warns Subramanian Swamy; gives this advice to PM Modi

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy on Monday warned that Urjit Patel’s resignation as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor will be bad for the economy.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy on Monday warned that Urjit Patel’s resignation as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor will be bad for the economy. He advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call Urjit Patel and dissuade him from leaving in the larger public interest.

He also sad that Urjit Patel should have stayed till July, until the next governor came to power.

“His resignation will be bad for our economy, RBI & govt. He should at least stay till July until the next govt comes to power. A PM should call him and find out the reason, and dissuade him from leaving in the larger public interest,” Subramanian Swamy told news agency ANI.

Urjit Patel on Monday resigned from his position with immediate effect citing personal reasons. However, his decision to resign followed a series of event that was seen as an effort to undermine the autonomy of the RBI. Reportedly, the government wanted RBI to become board-governed, which meant higher decision making powers in the hands of government representatives at the board.

The government earlier invoked Section 7 of the RBI Act to initiate consultation on several contentious issues such as lending restrictions on weaker banks and RBI’s reserves. The differences between the government and the RBI came to light when deputy governor Viral Acharya, in a strongly worded speech, said that the governments that undermine the central bank’s autonomy invite the wrath of the market.