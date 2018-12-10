Urjit Patel’s resignation will be bad for economy, warns Subramanian Swamy; gives this advice to PM Modi

By: | Updated: December 10, 2018 8:48 PM

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy on Monday warned that Urjit Patel's resignation as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor will be bad for the economy.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy on Monday warned that Urjit Patel's resignation as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor will be bad for the economy.Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy on Monday warned that Urjit Patel’s resignation as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor will be bad for the economy.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy on Monday warned that Urjit Patel’s resignation as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor will be bad for the economy. He advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call Urjit Patel and dissuade him from leaving in the larger public interest.

He also sad that Urjit Patel should have stayed till July, until the next governor came to power.

ALSO READ: Urjit Patel resigns as RBI governor; cites personal reasons

“His resignation will be bad for our economy, RBI & govt. He should at least stay till July until the next govt comes to power. A PM should call him and find out the reason, and dissuade him from leaving in the larger public interest,” Subramanian Swamy told news agency ANI.

Urjit Patel on Monday resigned from his position with immediate effect citing personal reasons. However, his decision to resign followed a series of event that was seen as an effort to undermine the autonomy of the RBI. Reportedly, the government wanted RBI to become board-governed, which meant higher decision making powers in the hands of government representatives at the board.

ALSO READ: Raghuram Rajan reacts to Urjit Patel’s resignation; says ‘Dr Patel has made a statement’

The government earlier invoked Section 7 of the RBI Act to initiate consultation on several contentious issues such as lending restrictions on weaker banks and RBI’s reserves. The differences between the government and the RBI came to light when deputy governor Viral Acharya, in a strongly worded speech, said that the governments that undermine the central bank’s autonomy invite the wrath of the market.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Urjit Patel’s resignation will be bad for economy, warns Subramanian Swamy; gives this advice to PM Modi
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition