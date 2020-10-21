Urban unemployment was moderating in year through September 2019

Overall, in the urban areas, the WPR stood at 33.7% in July-September 2019 compared with 32.9% in April-June 2019 and 32.6% in July-September 2018.

The unemployment rate in urban areas moderated sequentially in three consecutive quarters till July-September 2019 while the rate of decline was sharper for the female workforce, according to the official data.

The overall urban unemployment rate fell to 8.4% in July-September 2019 from 8.9% in the previous quarter and 9.7% in the year-ago quarter, according to the quarterly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

Urban unemployment in the age group 15-29 years was 20.6% in July-September 2019, as compared to 21.6% in the previous quarter and 23.1% in the year-ago period.

The findings of the survey, conducted among 44,471 households, also found that the worker population ratio (WPR), defined as the percentage of workers in the population, for women rose to 14.5% in the July-September period of 2019 compared with 13.4% a year earlier. Of course, they have to go a long way to catch up with their male counterparts for whom the WPR for the July-September period of 2019 was at 52.1%, up from 51.2% from the July-September period of 2018.

Overall, in the urban areas, the WPR stood at 33.7% in July-September 2019 compared with 32.9% in April-June 2019 and 32.6% in July-September 2018.

The unemployment rate or the percentage of unemployed persons in the labour force among urban women eased to 9.7% in July-September 2019 from 11.3% a quarter earlier and 12.7% a year earlier. For urban males, the rate of unemployment eased to 8% during the July-September period of 2019 from 8.3% a quarter ago and 8.9% a year earlier.