Urban unemployment rate was on the decline in 2019

Urban unemployment in the age group of 15-29 years was 19.2% in October-December 2019 compared to 20.6% in the July-September period and 23.7% in the year-ago period.

The urban unemployment rate fell by two percentage points year-on-year to 7.9% in October-December 2019, according to the official data. In fact, the rate was steadily falling sequentially in the year through December last year.

The overall urban unemployment rate was 9.9% in the October-December period of 2018 and 8.4% in the July-September period of 2019, according to the quarterly periodic labour force survey (PLFS) released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI).

The unemployment rate or the percentage of unemployed persons in the labour force among urban women saw a modest increase to 9.8% in October-December 2019 compared with 9.7% in July-September 2019, but declined sharply from 12.3% a year earlier. Among urban men, the rate of unemployment eased to 7.3% in the October-December 2019 from 8% during the July-September period of 2019 and 9.2% in the year-ago period.

The findings of the survey, conducted among 45,555 households, also found that worker population ratio (WPR), defined as the percentage of workers in the population, for women rose to 15% in October-December 2019 compared with 13.5% a year earlier. Of course, they have to go a long way to catch up with their male counterparts for whom the WPR for the October-December 2019 was at 52.6% up from 51.2% in the October-December period of 2018.

Overall, in the urban areas, the WPR stood at 34.2% in the October-December 2019 compared with 33.7% in the July-September period of 2019 and 32.7% in the October-December period of 2018.