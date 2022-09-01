Urban unemployment rate dips to 7.6% in April-June 2022: Survey

Urban unemployment rate, in current weekly status (CWS), for all ages stood at 7.6% in the first quarter of current fiscal, lower than 12.7% recorded in corresponding quarter last fiscal and 7.8% in the preceding January-March period of the last fiscal. Urban unemployment rate was 20.9% in the April-June 2020 period when the first wave of the pandemic hit hard on the country.

The latest available results of the quarterly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), conducted by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI), also showed that 18.9% of urban youth in the 15-29 years age group remained unemployed during the April-June period of the current fiscal. However, the rate was lower than 25.5% in the year-ago period and 20.2% in the January-March period of the last fiscal.

As per the PLFS yardsticks, the activity status of a person determined on the basis of reference period of last seven days preceding the date of survey is known as the current weekly status (CWS) of the person. Unemployment rate is defined as the percentage of the unemployed persons in the labour force.

According to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), which provides more frequent insights into the employment-unemployment scenario, urban joblessness rate was 9.22% in April, 8.21% in May and 7.3% in June, 2022. PLFS data comes with a lag.

During the April-June 2022 period, unemployment for urban males for all ages was 7.1%. It was 9.5% for their female counterparts. At 12.8%, urban Rajasthan had the highest unemployment rate among all major states. As per the latest quarterly PLFS report, the unemployment rate was the highest at 23.9% for urban females in the 15-29 age group.

Labour force participation rate, which is defined as the percentage of population in the labour force for all age group during the April-June 2022 period was 37.2%, little higher than 37.1% in the corresponding period last year. In January-March 2022 period also, LFPR was 37.2%.

Worker population ration (WPR), defines as the percentage of workers in the population, stood at 34.4% during the April-June quarter of the current fiscal, higher than 32.4% a year ago.

The quarterly PLFS, which is limited to urban areas, is different from annual PLFS report. Annual PLFS covers both urban and rural areas and gives estimates of labour force indicators both in CWS and usual status (US) method. US method records only those persons as unemployed who had no gainful work for a major time during 365 days preceding the date of survey and were seeking or available for work.