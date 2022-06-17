Urban joblessness falls to 9-quarter low in January-March

Unemployment rate in urban India fell to nine-quarter low of 8.2% January-March 2022 period, according to the quarterly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS).

In October-December 2019 quarter, the urban unemployment rate 7.9%.

According to the PLFS, conducted by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI), 20.2% of urban youth in the 15-29 years age group remained unemployed in the January-March period of the current year, as against 22.9% in the year-ago quarter.

While the results of quarterly PLFS come with a lag, according to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), which provides more frequent insights into the employment scenario, urban joblessness rate in January this year was 8.14% while the rates were 7.57% in February and 8.28% in March.

As per the PLFS yardsticks, the activity status of a person is determined on the basis of reference period of last seven days preceding the date of survey, as her current weekly status (CWS). Unemployment rate is defined as the percentage of the unemployed persons in the labour force.

According to the latest PLFS report, labour force participation rate, which is defined as the percentage of population in the labour force for all age groups during the January-March period of the current year was at 37.2%, marginally lower than 37.5% recorded in the corresponding period last year. Worker population ratio for all ages during the January-March period of the current year was at 34.2%.

The quarterly PLFS, which is now limited to urban areas, is different from annual PLFS report. Annual PLFS covers both urban and rural areas and gives estimates of labour force indicators both in CWS and usual status (US) method. US method records only those persons as unemployed who had no gainful work for a major time during 365 days preceding the date of survey and were seeking or available for work.

According to the annual PLFS for 2020-21, unemployment rate, calculated on the CWS method, was 7.5%. (ends)