Urban housing scheme: Some progress, but far from target

The Covid-19 pandemic has further slowed the scheme’s progress. (Representative image)

Against the target of building and delivering 1.12 crore houses by the end of FY22 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, the government has been able to deliver only 35 lakh houses of 65 lakh built so far, according to official data. The Covid-19 pandemic has further slowed the scheme’s progress.

The idea was to ensure ‘Housing for All” in 4,550 cities by March 2022. Of the total approved investment of Rs 6.37 lakh crore, only Rs 72,000 crore has so far been spent. Of the sanctioned amount, the Centre’s contribution is Rs 1.66 lakh crore, states’ Rs 1.5 lakh crore and the beneficiary’s share is Rs 3.21 lakh crore.

Consumption of cement and steel, an important indicator of economic activity, bears this out. Against an estimated consumption of 692 lakh tonne cement and 158 lakh tonne steel in construction of the 1.05 crore sanctioned houses, only about 370 lakh tonne cement and 84 lakh tonne steel is expected to have been used in the houses grounded.

There are visible shortfalls in the Smart City mission which plans to create 100 Smart Cities with 5,151 projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore. In five years, about 1,638 projects worth Rs 27,000 crore have been completed. Around 3,800 projects amounting to Rs 1,25,000 crore are in the implementation stage and the rest is being tendered.