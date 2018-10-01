Uptick in GST collections: September revenue crosses Rs 94,000 crore

The total GST revenue collected in the month of September was Rs 94,442 crore, of which CGST was Rs 15,318 crore

Uptick in GST collections: The Goods and Service Tax (GST) collections have crossed Rs 94,000 crore in September, showing a slight uptick from the previous month but falling short of ambitious Rs 1 lakh crore target. In April, government collections had crossed Rs 1 lakh crore on the back of year-end accruals.

The total GST revenue collected in the month of September was Rs 94,442 crore, of which CGST was 15,318 crore, SGST is Rs 21,061 crore and IGST is Rs 50,070 crore, the Finance Ministry said in a statement. The revenue collections in the month of September was higher than Rs 93,690 crore collected in August.

“The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after settlement in the month of September, 2018 is Rs. 30,574 crore for CGST and Rs. 35,015 crore for the SGST,” the Finance Ministry said. For a long time now the GST collections have been around Rs 94,000 crore-Rs 95,000 crore, showing a phase of stabilisation.

