UP’s own tax and non-tax revenue up 18.5% in July

With the gradual lifting of Covid restriction, Uttar Pradesh’s own tax and non-tax revenue in July have risen by 18.5% from the year ago period, but it was still 74.1% of the target set for the month.

According to data accessed by FE, the state mopped up Rs 12,656 crore as tax and non-tax revenue in July 2021, as against Rs 10,675 crore collected a year ago. The own revenue target set for July was Rs 17,077 crore.

In fact, during the first four months of the 2021-22 fiscal year, the state managed to collect tax revenue of Rs 42,740 crore, which is 68.8% of the target of Rs 62,137 crore. This is about 22.9% of the annual collection target of Rs 1,86,345 crore for 2021-2022.

The non-tax revenue collections from April-July, on the other hand, stood at Rs 2,465 crore, which is about 30.5% of the target of Rs 8,076 crore. This is 9.7% of the annual target of Rs 25,422 crore.

The state earned Rs 4,699 crore as GST in July against last year’s collection of Rs 4,121 crore, an increase of 14%. Yet it was only 66.8% of the target for collecting Rs 7,028 crore during the month. Similarly, under VAT, the state collected Rs 2,328 crore against last year’s collections of Rs 1,904 crore, an increase of 22.3%. Against the target of collecting Rs 2,366 crore via VAT, the state managed to clock a handsome 98.4%.

The revenue collections from alcohol excise in July remained at Rs 2,795 crore, about 6.1% more than last year’s collections of Rs 2,633 crore, but it could only achieve 71% of the target of collecting Rs 3,940 crore.

The state’s collections of Rs 2,089 crore through stamp duty showed an imprssive increase of 53% over last July’s Rs 1,366 crore, yet it could still manage to achieve only 76.1% of the month’s target of collecting Rs 2,747 crore.

The transport department collected Rs 612 crore against last year’s figures of Rs 475 crore, a 28.9% increase. However, it managed to achieve 81.8% of the target of collecting Rs 748 crore.

Among the non-tax heads, the revenue collections in the mining and mineral sector have shown a dip as against the year ago period. While the department had managed to earn Rs 179 crore in July 2020, this year the collections came down Rs 137 crore, which is almost 53.5% lower than the target of Rs 248 crore set for the month.

