UP’s economic activity returning to normalcy; here’s what industrial power demand data shows

During mid-may, the index of industry power consumption in the state was at a mere 58.08 per cent, which rose to 92 per cent of February’s daily average on May 27.

Economic activity in Uttar Pradesh state may be gradually returning to normalcy as the data shows that industrial power consumption in the state has rebounded closer to the pre-pandemic levels. After two successive months of depressed economic activity, industrial power consumption in UP, this week, crossed 90 per cent of the average consumption recorded in February, The Indian Express reported. During mid-may, the index of industry power consumption in the state was at a mere 58.08 per cent, which rose to 92 per cent of February’s daily average on May 27. UP government is further aiming to provide power infrastructure for villages to start small ventures, UP Power Minister Shrikant Sharma told the paper.

The state’s power ministry has also decided to provide 24×7 electricity supply in urban centres and in rural areas where line loss is less than 15 per cent, Shrikant Sharma added. Taking the most out of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat package, Uttar Pradesh has announced major relief measures in the last few days. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that he has received a list of 11 lakh migrant workers and labourers and they will soon get jobs in various industries in the state. Yogi Adityanath has also assured social security and skill mapping of such workers to raise their living standards.

Also Read: Yogi Adityanath announces jobs for 11 lakh migrant workers, labourers; UP govt inks pact with industry

Now, with the industrial activities picking up, the state government has decided to offer more to promote villages to explore self-employment opportunities, along with helping the industrial belts. The state’s power ministry has also tweaked some rules for initiatives along the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Mod’s call for self-reliant India, Shrikant Sharma further added.

Also Read: Consumers at the centre of PM Modi’s power sector review; no ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution for states’ woes

Meanwhile, PM Modi yesterday said that the power and new and renewable ministries should come up with state-specific measures to improve the condition of electricity in different states. While reviewing the power sector, Narendra Modi also said there is a need to enhance consumer satisfaction while increasing operational efficiency and improving the financial sustainability of electricity. He later underlined that problems in the power sector, especially of the electricity distribution segment, differ across the states thus a one-size-fits-all solution is not effective.