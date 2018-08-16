UPI 2.0 launched! Here are 4 additional services you’ll get from new avatar of Unified Payments Interface (Image: NPCI)

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Thursday launched the new avatar of Unified Payments Interface — UPI 2.0, which will have four additional features. With India pushing for the digital economy, UPI played a key role in connecting customers to merchants and vice-a-versa for electronic transactions.

The UPI 2.0 has State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, RBL Bank, YES Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Federal Bank and HSBC as its members. Here are four additional services UPI 2.0 will provide:

Overdraft facility:

Now customers will be able to link their overdraft (OD) account to UPI. Earlier, linking of only current accounts and savings accounts with UPI was possible. The new feature will help the UPI customers have an instant transaction through an additional digital channel with access to OD account.

One Time Mandate:

Through this feature, a customer can schedule payments. It can be used in cases where the money is to be transferred later while commitment has been made now. This feature allows pre-authorisation of a transaction, in which amount will be deducted on the date for which it has been scheduled.

Invoice In The Inbox:

Customers will get the invoices sent by merchants in their inbox, which will help them to view and verify credentials.

Signed Intent and QR:

This feature will allow customers to check credentials of merchants via the QR code. Whether a merchant is UPI verified or not can be found out through the QR code.