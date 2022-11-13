Upcoming decade will be a ‘techade’: FM Sitharaman

The coming decade will be a “techade” for India, as technology is going to assume greater prominence, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday, as she highlighted the need for innovation that is scalable as well as cost-effective.

Delivering the keynote address at the Techsparks event in Bengaluru, the minister also called for greater participation of women in the country’s vibrant start-up story. “There should be more women in this room!” Sitharaman said. At the same time, she exuded confidence that if there was any nation that could tackle the gender imbalance in the start-up ecosystem, it would be India.

The government’s focus on creating a robust infrastructure for digital public good with public-private initiatives such as India Stack is “making the nation nimble” and keeping it at the forefront of global innovation, she said.

“Scaling up doesn’t frighten us, we know how to prudently use cost, and give solutions for our problems. We don’t wait for patents to come from outside. The Covid vaccine (that we developed) is a classic case for this,” she said.

The minister pointed out that start-ups today are setting the agenda for the India story, not just in the innovation space but for knowledge-based economy that can serve the entire world. “So, I literally would want to say, I envy you…” she told the gathering of start-ups and budding entrepreneurs.