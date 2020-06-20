UP sugarcane farmers paid Rs 1 lakh crore in last three years: CM Yogi Adityanath

Even during the corona pandemic, when all the industries were facing closure, the sugar mills of the state continued crushing operations. (File image)

Over 47 lakh sugarcane farmers in Uttar Pradesh have been paid a record cane price payment of more than Rs 1,00,000 crore between 2017-2020. This was announced by chief minister Yogi Adityanath here today while making DBT transfer of Rs 418 crore directly to farmers accounts. “This cane price payment of more than Rs 1,00,000 crore paid to the cane farmers in the last three years since the BJP government came to power, is Rs 46,633 crore more than the combined cane price payment of Rs 53,367 crore paid in the the previous 3 years of 2014-17,” he said, adding that this cane price payment is also Rs 4,785 crore more than the cane price payment of Rs 95,215 crore paid during the five year tenure of the previous Samajwadi Party government from 2012-2017.

Stating that his government is constantly working to double the income of farmers, he said it has been the government’s commitment to pay every penny of the sugarcane farmers. “The last three years and three months have been a golden period in the history of Uttar Pradesh’s sugar industry when such a huge amount is being paid directly to the farmer’s account through DBT. No previous government has paid this much amount even during its 5-year tenure”, he said.

Interacting with the farmers through video conferencing at an event organized by the department of Sugar and Cane Development, the chief minister said that the state government is committed to protect the economic interests of cane farmers.

“Even during the corona pandemic, when all the industries were facing closure, the sugar mills of the state continued crushing operations. It was the commitment of government for safeguarding the interest of farmers, that the supply of their sugarcane remains uninterrupted during the lockdown period. Though the sugar sale remained negligible during the lockdown, but in spite of that, cane price payment of Rs 5,953 crore was made to farmers in this period,” he claimed.

Giving details, he said that in the current crushing season of 2019-20, the sugar mills of the state crushed 1,116 lakh tonne of sugarcane and produced 126.5 lakh tonne of sugar. The cane crushing and sugar production is the highest recorded in the history of state,” the chief minister added.