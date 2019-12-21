UP power consumers can claim damages for deficient services

The new law will provide a detailed mechanism for handling complaints and giving compensation.

In a move that will empower electricity consumers, the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has drawn up standard of performance (SoP) regulations, in which it has fixed a time frame for the delivery of services and also prescribed fines that can be imposed on discoms in case of default.

“The SoP regulations have been sent for notification in the gazette and will be applicable from immediate effect,” said Sanjay Singh, spokesperson of the commission, adding that the new law will provide a detailed mechanism for handling complaints and giving compensation.