UP in pact with Amazon, BSE, NSE for cottage industries

Small and medium enterprises are proving to be the backbone in the nation’s economy. (Representative image: PTI)

To promote the state’s traditional cottage industries and crafts, and with an aim to promote and boost its flagship One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday signed MoUs with e-commerce major Amazon, Wipro GE Healthcare, Quality Circle of India (QCI) and leading bourses – the BSE and the NSE. Inaugurating the ODOP summit here on Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind said the scheme is expected to give employment to 25 lakh people in the next five years.

“I have been told that through this ODOP scheme, around 25 lakh people will get employment through a financial assistance of Rs 25,000 crore in five years. Small and medium enterprises are proving to be the backbone in the nation’s economy. This ODOP scheme will further strengthen the spine,” the President said. “In the list of 117 aspiring districts, eight districts are from Uttar Pradesh. I hope this scheme will act as a change agent in those districts. We should learn from some developed countries how hand-made things can be leveraged through modern-day branding and marketing and help the nation earn foreign investment, generate more employment and improve the image of the country”, the President said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said after the BJP came power, the atmosphere had changed, and now investors are making a beeline to invest here. “We are promoting talent and helping businesses and have also earmarked Rs 250 crore in our budget for start-ups. “Through these tie-ups, we want to promote cottage industries to tap the export market,” state MSME minister Satyadev Pachauri said, adding that UP is the first to implement the ODOP scheme and soon other states would also replicate it to support their respective traditional and cottage industries.

Some of the major products that are exported from UP are: Banarasi silk saris, carpets from Bhadohi, Lucknowi chikankari, leather goods from Kanpur and leather footwear from Agra, locks from Aligarh and brassware from Moradabad, sports goods from Meerut and wooden products from Saharanpur.