UP govt forms panel to ensure social, economic security of workers, migrants

The commission will also play the role of a facilitator regarding the demand of workers from other states and countries. (Representative image)

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the formation of a state labour commission. This commission is set to play an important role in the social and economic security of workers along with their all-round development.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, Uttar Pradesh MSME minister and government spokesperson Siddharth Nath Singh said the commission will be headed by the chief minister, while the ministers for Industrial Development and MSME will be the vice-chairmen.

Apart from this, the state level board of the commission will be presided over by the UP infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC), and the district level boards will be presided over by the respective district magistrates.

The commission will hold a meeting monthly, while the board’s meeting will be held after every 15 days and the district level committee’s will be held once a week. The DM will provide the information on the report of every meeting to the state-level board.

Stating that the commission was the first of its kind to be set up in the country, Singh said that it showed the seriousness that the state government accorded to the welfare of the workers and labourers in the state, especially migrants.

“The commission will act as a link between workers and industries. It will provide skilled labour to the concerned units as per the demand. In addition, the commission will also conduct training programmes to increase skills as per the demand of the industry. This training opportunity will also be available in the form of apprenticeship in industrial units. The commission will also play the role of a facilitator regarding the demand of workers from other states and countries. The commission will also provide minimum basic facilities like housing, social security, insurance, etc. to workers who are accommodated at any place,” the minister said.

He also said that the commission will set up a portal with the help of the employment exchange department, which will have data of the ability of all the workers of the state so that workers can be adjusted in any industrial unit according to its requirement.