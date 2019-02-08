UP government presents Rs 4.79L-crore budget

Addressing the media after the budget was tabled, the chief minister noted the Budget carried forward the theme of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ and claimed that the income of per person in the state has gone up by Rs 5,500 in just one year. (ANI)

The Uttar Pradesh government presented the annual budget 2019-20 of more than Rs 4.79 lakh crore. Presenting the budget, Yogi Adityanath government’s third budget after storming to power in 2017, state’s finance minister Rajesh Agarwal said the size of the budget amounted to Rs 4,79,701 crore, which is 12% higher than the previous year’s budget of Rs 4,28,384.52 crore.

However, in claiming an increase of 12% in the outlay, the state government has forgotten to take into account the two supplementary budgets that were also placed in the last fiscal which amounted to approximately Rs 21,000 crore, thus taking the last fiscal’s cumulative budget to Rs 4,49,573.29 crore, which makes the present budget hike a mere 6.8%.

The state, however, has managed to follow the fiscal discipline path and tamed the fiscal deficit at Rs 46,910 crore, which is 2.97%, which is within the mandated 3% of the gross state domestic product (GSDP) under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act.

Considering that this is an election year and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are just a couple of months away, the government has allocated Rs 247.60 crore for the maintenance of cow shelters in rural areas and Rs 200 crore allocated for ‘Kanha Gaushala and Besahara Pashu Ashram’ in urban areas.

Another Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated for the development of airports — Rs 800 crore for airport in Jewar and Rs 200 crore in Ayodhya and another Rs 2,194 crore budgetary provision has been made for expressways — Rs 1,194 crore for Purvanchal Expressway and Rs 1,000 crore for the Gorakhpur Link Expressway. Rs 50 crore has also been proposed for land acquisition to develop the defence corridor along the Bundelhand expressway.

Addressing the media after the budget was tabled, the chief minister noted the Budget carried forward the theme of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ and claimed that the income of per person in the state has gone up by Rs 5,500 in just one year. “In 2018, the per capita income was just Rs 50,000 and this year it has gone up to Rs 55,500, which is a big achievement,” he said.

As per the budget estimate for 2019-20, the total receipts would be Rs 4,70,684.48 crore — Rs 3,91,734.40 crore of revenue receipts and Rs 78,950.08 crore of capital receipts. The tax revenue is pegged at Rs 2,93,039.17 crore, including Rs 1,40,176 crore of the state’s own tax revenue and Rs 1,52,863.17 crore of the state’s share in the central taxes.

The total state expenditure is estimated at Rs 4,79,701.10 crore — Rs 3,63,957.04 crore of revenue expenditure and Rs 1,15,744.06 crore of capital expenditure. A revenue saving of Rs 27,777.36 crore is estimated in 2019-20. The state’s fiscal deficit has been pegged at Rs 46,910.62 crore in 2019-20. The debt liability is estimated at 29.98% of GSDP.

After deducting total expenditure from the receipts of consolidated fund, a deficit of Rs 9,016.62 crore has been projected for the next fiscal. Net receipts of Rs 9,500 crore is expected from public account. The closing balance for 2019-20 is estimated at Rs 8,708.85 crore in which opening balance of Rs 8,225.47 crore has been taken into account.

However, with the coming Lok Sabha elections likely to be fought on the issues of unemployment, youth and farmers, the state government has not set aside anything directly. Even for the industries, nothing much has been done, apart from what state’s governor Ram Naik said, “MoUs worth Rs 4.68 lakh crore were signed during the investor summit in February 2018 and foundation stones of 81 projects, involving an investment of over Rs 61,000 crore, was laid in July by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

In the name of new schemes in this budget, the government has launched the ‘Kanya Sumangal’ scheme for the upliftment of girl child. Agarwal announced the scheme which aims at raising the health and educational standards of girls and “brighten their future and bring in a positive change in the thinking towards women”. An amount of Rs 1,200 crore has been proposed for the scheme.

“It is a handsome amount which would be given to all the girls in the state when they get married or pass graduation. The money will be deposited in the account of the girls in instalments right from their birth to college graduation which can be useful for their marriage,” the CM said.

For conservation of bovine cattle, the government has imposed a special cess on liquour sales out of which an estimated revenue of Rs 165 crore will be utilised for the maintenance of destitute cattle-heads. Apart from this, Rs 247 crore has been proposed for the maintenance of gaushalas in rural areas and an arrangement of another Rs 200 crore has been proposed for Kahna Gaushala and destitute cattle shelter scheme in urban areas.