UP government appoints Deloitte India as consultant

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday appointed Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India as consultant to achieve the target of making the state a $1-trillion economy. The consultant quoted a bid price of Rs 120 crore. Others in the fray were Boston Consulting Group and Grand Thorton. Giving details of the decision, agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi said the Prime minister wants to turn India’s economy to a $5 trillion. Taking a cue from that, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had a vision of turning UP into a $1 trillion economy. “The consultant will provide us with a mission and departmental reforms will be made accordingly,” he said.



UP’s GSDP in 2020-21, in nominal terms, was Rs 17.2 trillion, roughly the same level as in 2019-20. According to the fresh request for proposal (RFP) document, the selected consultant will have to critically analyse the macro and micro-economic sectoral data around GSDP, trade, investment, expenditure, savings, workforce participation, inflation, import & export, etc to identify the strengths and weaknesses of UP’s economy.