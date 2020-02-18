UP Budget 2020 LIVE: Yogi Adityanath-led govt to mainly focus on these three issues

State finance minister Suresh Khanna will present the budget. (Image: PTI)

UP Budget LIVE: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is all set to present its fourth state budget for fiscal 2020-21 on Tuesday and it is expected that the government will allocate up to Rs 5.25 lakh crore, according to media reports. State finance minister Suresh Khanna will present the budget amid wide speculations that the government will especially focus on highway projects, women safety and youth development. As the BJP government looks to come to power in 2022 elections, it is likely to present the pro-farmer scheme as well, considering that the state is crucial to India’s agricultural landscape. Recently, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the Union Budget for the upcoming financial year 2020-21 amid a slowdown in the economy. Big bang reforms were expected from FM to spur private investment and aid a faltering economy.