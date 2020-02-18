UP Budget 2020 LIVE: Yogi Adityanath-led govt to mainly focus on these three issues

UP Budget LIVE: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is all set to present its fourth state budget for fiscal 2020-21 on Tuesday and it is expected that the government will allocate up to Rs 5.25 lakh crore, according to media reports. State finance minister Suresh Khanna will present the budget amid wide speculations that the government will especially focus on highway projects, women safety and youth development. As the BJP government looks to come to power in 2022 elections, it is likely to present the pro-farmer scheme as well, considering that the state is crucial to India’s agricultural landscape. Recently, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the Union Budget for the upcoming financial year 2020-21 amid a slowdown in the economy. Big bang reforms were expected from FM to spur private investment and aid a faltering economy.
Highlights
Finance Minister Suresh Khanna will present the budget in presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth. The budget is likely to allocate funds for various infrastructure projects like Poorvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway and Ganga Expressway.
The improvement in roads is one of the most sought demands from the budget as many roads have broken after the monsoon as well. Nearly Rs 24 crore is proposed for constructing roads in urban and rural areas of Uttar Pradesh.
With today's budget, women safety, youth development and farmer betterment will be on top priority for the Uttar Pradesh government, according to several media reports.
For its fourth state budget, the Yogi Adityanath-led government is likely to allot Rs 5.25 lakh crore as it looks to focus on highway projects, youth development and women safety.
Days after FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for fiscal 2020-21, the state government of Uttar Pradesh will today present its fourth budget.