UP Budget 2020 economical, stress on infra; new Rs 500 crore airport at Ayodhya

The government announced two new schemes to promote and help the youth of the state — the Chief Minister Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (CMAPS) and the Yuva Udyamita Vikas Abhiyan (YUVA).

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday presented a rather economical Rs 5,12,861-crore budget for FY21, up just 6.9% from the budget for the previous year. The thrust of the budget is on creation of infrastructure and jobs. State finance minister Suresh Khanna, while presenting the budget, said the government has laid emphasis on developing metro networks, airports and expressways, besides fixing a target to build four lakh houses for weaker sections by March 2021.

Fiscal deficit of Rs 53,195 crore is estimated for 2020-21, which is 2.97% the gross state domestic product and close to the FRBM limit.

Among the big-ticket projects, the government has made a provision of Rs 2,000 crore for the 637-km-long ‘Ganga Expressway’ from Meerut to Prayagraj, which will be the longest expressway of the country and another Rs 2,000 crore for Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar in Noida. Apart from this, the state has also earmarked Rs 500 crore for Ayodhya Airport and `92.5 crore for airports under the regional connectivity scheme.

Of total receipts of Rs 5,00,559 crore estimated, Rs 4,22,568 crore is by way of revenue receipts and Rs 77,990.70 crore by way of capital receipts.

Revenue receipts include Rs 3,18,884 crore by way of tax revenue share, which includes Rs 1,66,021 crore by way of the state’s own tax revenue and Rs 1,52,863.17 crore by way of the state’s share in the central taxes. Total state expenditure is estimated at Rs 5,12,860.72 crore, which includes Rs 3,95,116.95 crore by way of revenue expenditure and Rs 1,17,743.77 crore by way of capital expenditure.

The state’s debt liability is estimated to be 28.8% of the state’s GDP.

The state has also allocated Rs 358 crore for the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and another Rs 286 crore proposed for Agra Metro Rail Project. Besides, the budget also proposes `200 crore for Metro rail projects in the chief minister’s stronghold Gorakhpur and other cities.

The state government has also set aside Rs 900 crore for Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System and to improve connectivity in the cities, the government has allotted `170 crore for flyovers, bypasses and intersections.

Apart from this, the government has also allotted Rs 20,000 crore for Smart City Project in Lucknow, Kanpur and other districts of the state.

Keeping an eye on the 2022 Assembly Elections, the government has also made provisions for new schemes worth Rs 10,968 crore, the notable allocations being Rs 5,800 crore towards the Swachh Bharat Mission and Rs 4,000 crore for Rashtriya Poshan Abhiyaan, a flagship programme to improve nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

The government also announced two new schemes to promote and help the youth of the state — the Chief Minister Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (CMAPS) and the Yuva Udyamita Vikas Abhiyan (YUVA).

“A provision of Rs 100 crore has been made under the CMAPS to impart on-job training to the state’s youth in MSME units and link them with an employment of definite period,” Khanna said, adding that under the scheme, they will not only be provided training but also be given a stipend.

“Out of the total amount of stipend, `1,500 will be borne by the Centre, Rs 1,000 by the state and the remaining amount by the industry concerned,” he said.

Stating that YUVA was a novel initiative to provide employment to lakhs of trained youths in the state, he said a “YUVA Hub” will be set up in every district of the state.