UP budget 2019: Religion, cows among Yogi Adityanath’s 4 point development formula

Religion and cows are among the four major areas that have gained a substantial attention in the Yogi Adityanath’s development plan for Uttar Pradesh. The state budget 2019 has laid stress on four key points – rural livelihood and cows, women welfare, religious tourism and infrastructure, noted a recent SBI report.

After presenting a massive budget of Rs 4.28 lakh crore last fiscal, Uttar Pradesh Government has increased the budget to Rs 4.80 lakh crore for FY20, which is a 6.7 per cent increase over FY19, said SBI in its Ecowrap report.

Rural livelihood and cows – A provision of Rs 6,240 crore has been made towards PM Awas Yojana (Gramin). This is in addition to allocation made towards National Rural Employment Generation Scheme and National Rural Drinking Water programme, said the report. Further, allocation of Rs 500 crore has been made towards cow welfare.

Women welfare – The budget incorporates few populist schemes with the new schemes with a total of Rs 21,213 crore, noted SBI in its report. Among the new schemes, ‘Kanya Sumangala Yojana’ was allocated Rs 1200 crore aims at raising health and educational standard of girls, brighten their future and bring in a positive change in the thinking towards women. An amount of Rs 1,200 crore has been proposed for this scheme.

Religious Tourism– Government has allocated Rs 207 crore to develop Gangaghat to Kashivishwanath Temple corridor, Rs 101 crore for Ayodhya, Rs 125 crore for Braj Tirth and Rs 300 crore for development of shrines.

Infrastructure – Government has made an allocation of Rs 3,194 crore for the construction of expressways and of Rs 13,135 for laying of roads in the state. It has further earmarked Rs 1,000 crore for construction, expansion and strengthening of airstrips in the state.

“The budget aims to create a generous fusion between rural livelihood and cattle economy, women welfare, development of tourist destinations, modernization and training of police force and connecting major towns by air and expressways”, said the SBI in the report’’.

Further, the budget estimates a total expenditure of Rs 4.79 lakh crore in FY20, which is a 6.7 per cent growth over FY19. During FY20, the capital expenditure is projected to decline by 0.9 per cent over FY19 while the revenue expenditure is expected to jump by 9.4 per cent. The state’s fiscal deficit in FY20 has been estimated at 2.97 per cent of the its GDP and the total debt to GSDP is expected to reach 30 per cent. This implies that UP will not be eligible for additional borrowing, said the report.

The report also pointed out towards the optimistic GST collection projected in the state budget for FY19 and a higher capital expenditure in areas such as police, health and rural development in FY20.