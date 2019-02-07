UP Budget 2019-20: From Wifi in colleges, airport in Ayodhya to Rs 6,000 crore for Swachh Bharat; key highlights

UP Budget 2019-20: Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government today presented the state budget for 2019-20.

UP Budget 2019-20: Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday presented the state budget for 2019-20. The Rs 4.79 lakh crore annual budget tabled by Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal comes ahead of upcoming general elections and is 12 per cent higher than the 2018-19 budget of Rs 4,28,384.52 crore. The third budget of the government includes new schemes totalling Rs 21,212.95 crore.

Yogi government allocated Rs 50 crore for WiFi in all colleges and universities in Uttar Pradesh. Rs 1,298 crore has been for the Ayushman Bharat National Health Protection Mission Scheme. A provision of Rs 291 crore was also made for ‘Pradhan Mantri Matr Vandana Yojna’. Rs 247.60 crore has been proposed for maintenance and construction of ‘gaushalas’ (cow shelters) in the rural areas.

Also read: RBI Monetary Policy HIGHLIGHTS: RBI cuts repo rate by 25 basis points, eases stance under Shaktikanta Das

Along with Rs 800 crore allocation for Jewar International Airport, Rs 200 crore has been proposed for new airport at Ayodhya. The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh allocated Rs. 6,000 crore for Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural).

For implementation of the Deendayal Upadhyaya Small Dairy Scheme, a provision of Rs 64 crore has been made to set up 10,000 units. A budgetary provision of Rs 56 crore has been made for the establishment of a new dairy in Mathura and Rs 5 crore has been allocated for financial year 2019-20 for various programmes under the Uttar Pradesh Dairy Policy, 2018.

A proposal of Rs 93 crore is there for strengthening, restructuring and expansion of milk unions and societies, training, technical inputs, cattle breeding and health schemes.