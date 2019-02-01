Unusual spike: Sharp GDP revisions raise many eyebrows

The higher GDP base will allow the poll-bound but resource-strapped government to spend some Rs 9,250 crore more and yet meet the same 3.3% fiscal deficit target for 2018-19.

The government on Thursday sharply revised up growth rates in both real and nominal gross domestic product (GDP) for the last fiscal by a massive 50 basis points and 130 basis points, respectively. So, the 2018-19 nominal GDP, on which Friday’s interim budget numbers will be based, could potentially be raised by Rs 3.57 lakh crore from the advance estimate released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) recently if one assumes the 12.3% annual growth estimated by it holds good.

(Of course, the growth is estimated only after computing the GDP, but there are precedents of the budget using a nominal GDP number higher than the CSO’s advance estimate, relying on the latest inputs. Even last year, the Modi government’s budget estimate for GDP was higher than CSO’s advance estimate by Rs 1.57 lakh crore). Alternatively, if advance estimate is to be believed, then the real GDP growth in 2018-19 would be just 5.9% (the lowest since 2012-13), instead of 7.2%.

The higher GDP base will allow the poll-bound but resource-strapped government to spend some Rs 9,250 crore more and yet meet the same 3.3% fiscal deficit target for 2018-19. Analysts were puzzled by the sharp spike in real growth rate for 2016-17, the year that saw demonetisation, from 7.1% to 8.2%, the highest in the NDA regime.

Similarly, the growth rates for 2017-18 has now been raised to 7.2% from 6.7% earlier.

The revised 2017-18 data show a sharp spike in agriculture to 5% from 3.4% earlier, on a strong base of 6.3%. Analysts say given the level of distress in the farm sector, the data clearly don’t reflect ground realities.

Many expressed concern over the CSO data losing credibility in the wake of many recent developments (earlier this week, the acting chairman and another member from the National Statistical Commission resigned on ground the commission was being “sidelined” and that the government hadn’t yet released the employment/unemployment survey for 2017-18, cleared by it in early December 2018).

Although it is customary for the GDP data to undergo three revisions (first, second and final), such wide

difference in numbers across the first and second revisions (as reported for the note ban year of 2016-17) is highly unusual.

Thursday’s data alters the narrative that note ban hit the economy badly and it now appears that the adverse effects of the unprecedented exercise accentuated only in later years, particularly 2018-19.