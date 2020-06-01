Cabinet briefing LIVE updates: Cheap loans for farmers, relaxed norms for MSMEs, support for street vendors

In PM Narendra Modi ’s economic package of Rs 21 lakh crore, the government kept Rs 1.63 lakh crore aside for the agriculture sector.

Union Cabinet Briefing | LIVE Updates: The Union Cabinet today approved major economic support measures for MSMEs, farmers, agricultural sector employees and street vendors, in what the government claimed were ‘historic’ decisions. Among the decisions taken today, MSME definition was relaxed, and easier loans for street vendors and farmers were announced. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, along with Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar are announcing major cabinet decisions. This is the first cabinet briefing after the Modi government has announced to gradually lift the lockdown restrictions. In PM Narendra Modi’s economic package of Rs 21 lakh crore, the government kept Rs 1.63 lakh crore aside for the agriculture sector. Along with bringing major agriculture reforms, the government has amended the stringent Essential Commodities Act (ESA) to remove cereals, edible oil, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potato from its purview. Also, a new law is to be framed to give farmers the option to choose the market where they want to sell their produce by removing inter-state trade barriers and providing e-trading of agriculture produce. However, even before the centre had announced the agro reforms, states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh had announce similar reforms to help the farmers of their respective states. UP CM Yogi Adityanath had announced that fruits and vegetables farmers in the state will not have to pay mandi fee for selling their produce and the mandi fee for 46 perishable fruits and vegetables were also waived off. Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led MP government also relieved the farmer by allowing them to sell their produce in a more competitive market.