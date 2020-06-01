Cabinet briefing LIVE updates: Cheap loans for farmers, relaxed norms for MSMEs, support for street vendors

Union Cabinet Briefing | LIVE Updates: The Union Cabinet today approved major economic support measures for MSMEs, farmers, agricultural sector employees and street vendors, in what the government claimed were ‘historic’ decisions. Among the decisions taken today, MSME definition was relaxed, and easier loans for street vendors and farmers were announced. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, along with Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar are announcing major cabinet decisions. This is the first cabinet briefing after the Modi government has announced to gradually lift the lockdown restrictions. In PM Narendra Modi’s economic package of Rs 21 lakh crore, the government kept Rs 1.63 lakh crore aside for the agriculture sector. Along with bringing major agriculture reforms, the government has amended the stringent Essential Commodities Act (ESA) to remove cereals, edible oil, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potato from its purview. Also, a new law is to be framed to give farmers the option to choose the market where they want to sell their produce by removing inter-state trade barriers and providing e-trading of agriculture produce. However, even before the centre had announced the agro reforms, states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh had announce similar reforms to help the farmers of their respective states. UP CM Yogi Adityanath had announced that fruits and vegetables farmers in the state will not have to pay mandi fee for selling their produce and the mandi fee for 46 perishable fruits and vegetables were also waived off. Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led MP government also relieved the farmer by allowing them to sell their produce in a more competitive market.
Highlights
Farmers who will repay their loans timely till August 31, will get a 4% waiver on their loans -- Agri minister.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hails villages and farmers to work along with centre's policies.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will announce more agriculture reforms today.
The cabinet is announcing historic decisions for MSME sector, agriculture sector, farmers, street vendors, says Prakash Javadekar.
Farmers will benefit from reduced loans of Rs 3 lakh by 2% will be disbursed till 31 August.
Rs 10,000 one-time loan will be disbursed to 50 lakh street and footpath vendors, which they could return in one year. There is no penal provisions in this loan scheme.
It is for the first time since India’s independence that such a decision has been taken for street vendors and footpath vendors - Prakash Javadekar
More than 50 lakh street vendors will benefit from a new scheme approved by the Union Cabinet today
The government further eases the definition of MSMEs to Rs 1 crore investment and Rs 5 crore turnaround for micro industries and Rs 50 crore investment and turnaround of Rs 250 crore in medium enterprises.
Government to announce further measures under Atma Nirbhar Bharat for MSME sector.
