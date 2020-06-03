Union Cabinet briefing LIVE: Narendra Tomar to follow up on agri reforms; suspension of IBC for NPAs may get nod

In the cabinet briefing held earlier this week, the union cabinet approved to increase the minimum support prices for all mandated Kharif crops for marketing season 2020-21.

Union Cabinet briefing LIVE Updates: Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Narendra Singh Tomar are set to address a press briefing following by union cabinet meeting held earlier today. It is expected that the Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will announce further measures following up on the recent reforms brought in the farm sector. In the cabinet briefing held earlier this week, the union cabinet approved to increase the minimum support prices for all mandated Kharif crops for marketing season 2020-21. The government had also increased the MSP of Kharif crops to ensure high prices to the growers for their produce. Along with other relief measures, the cabinet also approved the extension of the repayment date for standard short-term loans up to Rs 3 lakh to August 31. Meanwhile, in today’s cabinet briefing it is likely that the government will announce the approval to suspend IBC proceedings for NPA post-march.