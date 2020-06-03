  • MORE MARKET STATS
Union Cabinet briefing LIVE: Narendra Tomar to follow up on agri reforms; suspension of IBC for NPAs may get nod

Updated:Jun 03, 2020 3:50:36 pm

Union Cabinet briefing LIVE Updates: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will announce further measures following up on the recent reforms brought in the farm sector in today's cabinet briefing.

union cabinet briefiing live, narendra tomar press conference, modi govt cabinet briefing, agri reforms, farm reformsIn the cabinet briefing held earlier this week, the union cabinet approved to increase the minimum support prices for all mandated Kharif crops for marketing season 2020-21.

Union Cabinet briefing LIVE Updates: Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Narendra Singh Tomar are set to address a press briefing following by union cabinet meeting held earlier today. It is expected that the Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will announce further measures following up on the recent reforms brought in the farm sector. In the cabinet briefing held earlier this week, the union cabinet approved to increase the minimum support prices for all mandated Kharif crops for marketing season 2020-21. The government had also increased the MSP of Kharif crops to ensure high prices to the growers for their produce. Along with other relief measures, the cabinet also approved the extension of the repayment date for standard short-term loans up to Rs 3 lakh to August 31. Meanwhile, in today’s cabinet briefing it is likely that the government will announce the approval to suspend IBC proceedings for NPA post-march.

Live Blog

Highlights

    15:50 (IST)03 Jun 2020
    Government's measures to increase farmers' earnings

    In the cabinet briefing held earlier this week, the union cabinet approved to increase the minimum support prices for all mandated Kharif crops for marketing season 2020-21. The government had also increased the MSP of Kharif crops to ensure high prices to the growers for their produce.

    15:48 (IST)03 Jun 2020
    Major decision on IBC suspension likely

    The government may announce the suspension of IBC proceedings for NPA post-march. The government is also likely to suspend section 7, 9, and 10 by introducing section 10 A for 6 months - CNBC TV 18 reported citing sources.

    15:45 (IST)03 Jun 2020
    Government to soon address media

    Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Narendra Singh Tomar will soon address media, following up on the cabinet meeting held earlier today.  

