Union Budget 2021-22: Industry bodies, experts to submit suggestions via e-mail

November 14, 2020 1:00 AM

The government has also launched a micro-site (online portal) on MyGov platform, which will go live on November 15, 2020, to receive ideas from the general public for the Budget.

The Budget is typically presented on February 1, the second half of Parliament's winter session.

The government will conduct virtual pre-budget consultation for the annual Budget 2021-22 where industry association, trade bodies and experts can send their suggestions to a dedicated e-mail which would be soon be communicated.

The Budget is typically presented on February 1, the second half of Parliament’s winter session.

The consultations for Budget would be made more participatory and democratic by taking it closer to the general public. “The government has launched a micro-site (online portal) on MyGov platform which will go live on November 15, 2020, to receive ideas for the Budget,” the government said in a statement.

These submissions will be examined by the ministries and departments concerned. “If required, individuals may be contacted on the email/mobile number provided at the time of registration to seek clarification on their submissions. The portal will remain open until November 30,” the government said in a statement.

