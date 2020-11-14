Union Budget 2021-22: Industry bodies, experts to submit suggestions via e-mail

The Budget is typically presented on February 1, the second half of Parliament's winter session.

The government will conduct virtual pre-budget consultation for the annual Budget 2021-22 where industry association, trade bodies and experts can send their suggestions to a dedicated e-mail which would be soon be communicated.

The consultations for Budget would be made more participatory and democratic by taking it closer to the general public. “The government has launched a micro-site (online portal) on MyGov platform which will go live on November 15, 2020, to receive ideas for the Budget,” the government said in a statement.

These submissions will be examined by the ministries and departments concerned. “If required, individuals may be contacted on the email/mobile number provided at the time of registration to seek clarification on their submissions. The portal will remain open until November 30,” the government said in a statement.