Unemployment remains top concern for 3 months straight; Indians still happy go lucky

Unemployment has been the top cause of worry for not just Indians but people across the globe.

While unemployment has been the top cause of worry for not just Indians but people across the globe, the country’s population is still optimistic and believes that India is going down the right path. Unemployment has been a serious concern for three months now — from May to July, but “India continues to buck the global trend of pessimism, with at least 73% Indians are optimistic that India is heading in the right direction,” a recent survey by Ipsos said. However, not everyone across the globe is as happy as Indians are and about six in every ten people think that their respective country is not moving on the right path. “Of the 27 markets covered in the survey, at least 23 markets feel they are on the wrong track,” Ipsos said.

India, along with China, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia are happy-go-lucky of the lot and most optimistic about their country’s discourse. On the other hand, European countries including Great Britain, France, Belgium, Spain and Hungary are highly negative of their country’s growth.

However, it is not like Indians are ignorant to the problems plaguing their country. “Indians on one hand are highly optimistic about the direction the country in going in, at the same time, unemployment is the niggling worry, without any let up,” Parijat Chakraborty, Country Service Line Leader, Public Affairs and Corporate Reputation, Ipsos India, said. Other than unemployment, Indians are also worried about crime and violence, financial & political corruption, terrorism and poverty and social inequality. Citizens across the globe empathize and share the same worries with Indians with the addition of healthcare.

The unemployment worries are more pronounced in countries such as South Korea and South Africa while for Mexicans, South African and people of Peru, crime and violence is the most dreadful situation. For Russia, Serbia, Hungary and Germany, poverty and social inequality were found to be most worrisome.