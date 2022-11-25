Unemployment rate dips to 7.2% in July-September

The unemployment rate in urban areas for persons aged 15 years and above fell to 7.2% in the July to September 2022 quarter, indicating that the revival in economic activities has led to job creation. The labour force participation rate (LFPR) in the current weekly status (CWS) in urban areas for persons of age 15 years also increased to 47.9% in the second quarter of the fiscal, as against 46.9% a year ago and 47.5% in the first quarter of the fiscal.

The unemployment rate had stood at 9.8% in the July to September 2021 quarter and eased to 7.6% in the April to June 2022 quarter. The Covid-19 pandemic-led restrictions had led to the unemployment rate seeing a sharp rise.

According to the 16th Periodic Labour Force Survey Quarterly Bulletin, which was released on Thursday, the unemployment rate for women in urban areas who were 15 years and above in age was higher at 9.4% in the July to September 2022 quarter, compared to 6.6% for males in the same time period. Female unemployment rate (15 years and above) in urban areas had been up at 11.6% in the July to September 2021 quarter and for males it had been at 9.3%.

The unemployment rate is defined as the percentage of persons unemployed among the persons in the labour force, according to the PLFS. LFPR is defined as the percentage of persons in labour force working or seeking or available for work in the population.

The activity status determined on the basis of a reference period of the last seven days preceding the date of survey is known as the current weekly status (CWS) of the person.

LFPR for females in urban areas (15 years and above) remained muted at 21.7% in the July to September 2022 quarter as against 73.4% for men. It had inched up marginally for females from 19.9% a year ago. LFPR for men in urban areas (15 years and above) was almost constant at 73.5% in the July to September 2021 quarter.