Under Modi regime, Netherlands keen to further ‘good cooperation’ with India

Published: May 28, 2019 6:34:32 PM

The Netherlands will continue "good cooperation" for investment and trade ties with India during the Narendra Modi government's second term, Dutch Ambassador to India Marten van den Berg said here Monday.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte with PM Narendra Modi (File)

Besides, the ambassador said the 2019 edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit will be held next week at The Hague, Netherlands, where 2,000 companies from over 120 countries, including 32 startups from India, will participate.

The Dutch ambassador said he views the Global Entrepreneurship Summit as a stepping stone for the Tech Summit which is being organised in Delhi in October for which Netherlands is the Partner Country this year.

The 2019 edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) is being co-hosted by the Netherlands and the United States of America, in the Hague from 3rd-5th June.

It will be inaugurated by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and US Secretary of State, Michael R Pompeo.

“We have a very good and close cooperation with Modi Government, a good relationship between my (Dutch) prime minister and Prime Minister Modi. We worked very closely on economic issues connecting Indian firms with Dutch businesses.

“Our expectation that we will continue this good cooperation for increased investment and trade relations between the Netherlands and India,” Marten van den Berg said.

