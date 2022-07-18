Unbranded labelled food items to attract 5% GST from today

The government has notified a clutch of “unbranded” prepackaged and labelled food items that will attract 5% goods and services tax (GST) from Monday.

After two days of deliberations on June 28-29, the GST Council had decided to bring a large number of such products including curd, lassi, butter milk, paneer, honey, makhana, wheat, rice and puffed rice under the GST net.

“The specified pre-packaged and labelled commodities (without registered brand name) such as wheat, rice, maize, makhana, specified flours, etc would be liable to 5% GST from July 18, 2022 increasing the cost for the customer,” said Saurabh Agarwal, tax partner, EY India.

“It is important for industry to examine whether the specified pre-packaged commodities are required to have a declaration on it under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 as the levy of GST on such products have been linked to the declarations under the said Act,”Agarwal added.

The Council’s other decisions such as imposing a 12% GST on hotel rooms costing below Rs 1,000 per day and a 5% levy without input tax credit on hospital rooms with rent above Rs 5,000 will also come into effect from Monday.