  • MORE MARKET STATS

UK unemployment edges up in July but much worse expected

By: |
September 15, 2020 1:44 PM

The statistics agency said another 36,000 people fell off the payroll of private companies in August, taking the number to 695,000 since the imposition of the lockdown in March.

Some firms have started laying off staff ahead of the end of the Job Retention Scheme on October 31.Some firms have started laying off staff ahead of the end of the Job Retention Scheme on October 31.

Official figures show that unemployment in the UK edged up in July even though large sections of the British economy reopened after the coronavirus lockdown.

The 104,000 rise in the number of people unemployed during the three-month period to July raised the unemployment rate by 0.2 percentage points to 4.1 per cent — the biggest increase since the pandemic began.

Related News

The increase in unemployment came even after the reopening of the hospitality sector in early July, following on from the reopening of shops selling items deemed as nonessential, such as clothes and books.

Analysts worry that unemployment will start to rise more markedly in the coming months as a salary-support government package, which encouraged over a million companies to keep nearly 10 million employees on payroll rather than fire them, is coming to an end.

Some firms have started laying off staff ahead of the end of the Job Retention Scheme on October 31, and some just never took part in the programme.

The statistics agency said another 36,000 people fell off the payroll of private companies in August, taking the number to 695,000 since the imposition of the lockdown in March.

Director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said “with the number of employees on the payroll down again in August and both unemployment and redundancies sharply up in July, it is clear that coronavirus is still having a big impact on the world of work.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. UK unemployment edges up in July but much worse expected
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Asia’s economy to shrink, first time since 1960s, says ADB
2Why govt bans onion exports? Check dramatic rise in onion prices, exports during pandemic
3Indian economy to shrink 9 per cent in FY21: ADB