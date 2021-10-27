UK economy forecast to return to pre-COVID level by year end, grow 6.5% GDP in 2021

Looking further ahead, the OBR forecast gross domestic product would grow 6% in 2022, 2.1% in 2023 and 1.3% in 2024.

Britain’s economy is forecast to grow 6.5% in 2021, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, citing the latest projections from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

He said the forecasts showed the economy would return to its pre-COVID level at the turn of the year – earlier than had been forecast in March.

Wednesday’s 2021 forecast was also stronger than those produced in March, when the OBR had forecast 4.0% growth for 2021.

Looking further ahead, the OBR forecast gross domestic product would grow 6% in 2022, 2.1% in 2023 and 1.3% in 2024. That compares with the OBR’s March forecasts of 7.3%, 1.7% and 1.6%.