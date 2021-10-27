UK economy forecast to return to pre-COVID level by year end, grow 6.5% GDP in 2021

Wednesday's 2021 forecast was also stronger than those produced in March, when the OBR had forecast 4.0% growth for 2021.
Britain’s economy is forecast to grow 6.5% in 2021, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, citing the latest projections from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).
He said the forecasts showed the economy would return to its pre-COVID level at the turn of the year – earlier than had been forecast in March.
Wednesday’s 2021 forecast was also stronger than those produced in March, when the OBR had forecast 4.0% growth for 2021.
Looking further ahead, the OBR forecast gross domestic product would grow 6% in 2022, 2.1% in 2023 and 1.3% in 2024. That compares with the OBR’s March forecasts of 7.3%, 1.7% and 1.6%.
Do you know What is India expected to grow 10 pc during current fiscal: NCAER Director General Poonam Gupt,FinMin releases Rs 9,871 cr grant to 17 state, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.