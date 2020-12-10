  • MORE MARKET STATS

UK economic growth slows for sixth consecutive month

By: |
December 10, 2020 4:23 PM

Britain's economic growth slowed for a sixth consecutive month in October as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hammer hotels, restaurants and pubs.

The economy is still 7.9 per cent smaller than it was before the pandemic.

Britain’s economic growth slowed for a sixth consecutive month in October as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hammer hotels, restaurants and pubs. The Office for National Statistics said Thursday that gross domestic product expanded 0.4 per cent in October from a month earlier.

The economy is expected to slow sharply after that as a resurgence in coronavirus cases led to the closure of more shops and businesses nationwide. While GDP has expanded in each of the past six months, the recovery has slowed every month.

Related News

The economy is still 7.9 per cent smaller than it was before the pandemic. Industries from manufacturing to health services, retail and education expanded during in October, but the hospitality sector suffered as government-imposed restrictions and concern about COVID-19 kept people away from bars and restaurants and virtually shut down tourism.

The hospitality industry shrank 14.4 per cent in the month, the ONS said. Without the decline in accommodation and food and beverage services, GDP would have grown 1.3 per cent in October.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. UK economic growth slows for sixth consecutive month
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Nitin Gadkari calls for more innovation to identify import substitute products
2India’s recovery faster than expected; ADB cuts contraction projection to 8% for FY21
3Location, education propel Asian income growth in US