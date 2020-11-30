  • MORE MARKET STATS

UK business confidence at 4-month low but signs of COVID-19 vaccine boost, says survey

By: |
November 30, 2020 1:20 PM

Lloyds Bank's business barometer sank by 3 points to -21 for the month as a whole, hit by nervousness about Britain's chances of a post-Brexit trade deal as well as the pandemic measures.

Lloyds Bank's business barometer sank by 3 points to -21 for the month as a whole, hit by nervousness about Britain's chances of a post-Brexit trade deal as well as the pandemic measures. (Photo source: Reuters)

Confidence among British businesses fell to its lowest level in November since July as companies faced new COVID-19 restrictions but firms turned less pessimistic after news of a breakthrough in developing a vaccine, a survey showed on Monday.

Lloyds Bank’s business barometer sank by 3 points to -21 for the month as a whole, hit by nervousness about Britain’s chances of a post-Brexit trade deal as well as the pandemic measures.

Related News

But responses in the second week of the survey saw confidence rise by three points to -15, coinciding with the Nov. 9 announcement by Pfizer Inc about the effectiveness of a coronavirus vaccine developed with German partner BioNTech.

Lloyds’ survey of 1,200 firms was conducted between Nov. 2 and 16, covering the start of a month-long lockdown for England. A third of firms planned a pay freeze, up from 14% at the start of 2020, Lloyds said.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. UK business confidence at 4-month low but signs of COVID-19 vaccine boost says survey
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Q2 GDP suggests glass is probably ‘half full’; need to look negative growth numbers in rear-view mirror
2RBI MPC meeting: Repo rate unlikely to change; RBI may raise inflation, economic growth forecasts
3China’s factory activity expands at fastest pace in over 3 years