Ujjawala Yojana: Beneficiaries consume 3.27 refills per annum, says Pradhan

Only 3.27 LPG refills, on an average, are consumed by beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana (PMUY), Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Parliament on Monday. Refill consumption of LPG consumers under PMUY, who have been enrolled in the scheme for at least a year, is 3.27 refills per annum, the minister said in a written reply to the question asked by Congress MP Hibi Eden. Pradhan in his reply also said that adoption and sustained use of LPG is dependent on many factors including behavioural changes among the people.

Lack of LPG consumption by PMUY beneficiaries was also highlighted in the audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General last year. The CAG audit had estimated the annual average consumption of mere 3.66 refills by 1.93 crore beneficiaries who had been enrolled under the scheme for more than a year till March 2018. Lack of purchasing power has been identified as the primary reason for beneficiaries refraining from getting their LPG cylinders refilled

With annual consumption hovering at 3 refills per year, questions have been raised at the efficacy of the Ujjwala Yojana which aims at providing clean fuel to poor households. The scheme was part of the government’s climate action plan in order to cut down carbon emissions in the country. According to the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), domestic fuel consumption including cow dung and dry wood consists of 40 per cent of the country’s pollution. The scheme was also envisaged to ease the hardships of women who fell sick after inhaling harmful smoke released from the traditional sources of energy.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the year 2016 with an aim to provide free LPG connections to 80 million poor households by March 2020. The government has already provided LPG gas connection to over 72-73 million targeted households inching towards 100 per cent coverage by March this year. The government