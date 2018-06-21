​​​
  3. Udaan scheme getting good response in Jammu and Kashmir, says Anant Kumar Hegde

Udaan scheme getting good response in Jammu and Kashmir, says Anant Kumar Hegde

Udaan, implemented by the National Skill Development Corporation, aims at covering around 40,000 youth over five years, he said.

By: | Kolkata | Published: June 21, 2018 1:33 PM
udaan scheme, jammu and kashmir, udaan scheme response in jk, anant kumar hegde The Udaan scheme for skill training to the educated unemployed youth in Jammu and Kashmir has been getting very good response, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Anant Kumar Hegde said. (Twitter)

The Udaan scheme for skill training to the educated unemployed youth in Jammu and Kashmir has been getting very good response, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Anant Kumar Hegde said. Udaan is being implemented in collaboration with the state administration, his own department and Union Home Ministry for quite some time in Jammu and Kashmir, Hegde told reporters here yesterday.

“So far it has received a very good response from the people there,” Hegde said in the sidelines of a session on ‘Human Resources Development for Socio-Economic Development’ here.

Udaan, implemented by the National Skill Development Corporation, aims at covering around 40,000 youth over five years, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top