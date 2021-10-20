U.S. takes aim at China’s ‘unfair trade practices’ at WTO review

The United States that China's industrial policies "skew the playing field" against imported goods and services.
The United States said on Wednesday that China’s industrial policies “skew the playing field” against imported goods and services, as well as their foreign providers, and that Washington would pursue all means to secure reforms.
Other “unfair trade practices” include preferential treatment for state enterprises, data restrictions, inadequate enforcement of intellectual property rights and cyber theft, U.S. charge d’affaires David Bisbee told the World Trade Organization’s first review of China’s trade policy since 2018.
“We also cannot ignore reports of China’s use of forced labour in several sectors,” he said without elaborating. The United States would pursue all available tools to try to persuade China to make needed changes, he added.
